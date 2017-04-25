Auto Care Careers Creates On-Campus Recruiting Effort

Auto Care Careers has launched a new program – Auto Care Careers on Campus – that partners with universities, colleges and vocational schools to promote careers in the auto care industry.

“The auto care industry has a great story to tell students, teachers and career counselors about the exciting career paths available to them in a wide variety of fields, from accounting and engineering to manufacturing and logistics,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “We have already conducted successful on-campus recruiting events in Pennsylvania and Florida and look forward to bringing the Auto Care Careers on Campus program to more colleges, universities and vocational schools across the country.”

Auto Care Careers on Campus will work directly with the schools to provide tools and resources necessary for on-campus events, including tools for the classroom and career fairs.

Events have already been held at Grove City College in Pennsylvania and the University of North Florida. The next event is scheduled for May 17-18 at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

To host an Auto Care Careers on Campus event at a local university, college or vocational school in your area, visit autocarecareers.org/on-campus/.