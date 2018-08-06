Auto Care Association Promotes Taylor Mitchell To Senior Vice President, Technology And Standards

The Auto Care Association announced the promotion of Taylor Mitchell to senior vice president, technology and standards, where she will be instrumental in managing the technology department’s projects and industry initiatives, including the continued expansion of the vehicle information portal (VIP), which allows the association to aggregate and disseminate data to improve their businesses.

Mitchell joined the Auto Care Association’s technology department in 2011, where she served as the program manager (PM) for technology standards. As PM, she oversaw enhancements to Auto Care Technology Standards and supported the Auto Care Technology Standards Committee. During her time at Auto Care, she has worked with the industry leaders to identify and solve issues with collection and cataloging of product information, the most prominent solution being the build of the Auto Care Vehicle Information Portal (VIP) which consistently delivers critical data to the industry.

“I am thrilled to announce Taylor’s promotion to senior vice president of technology and standards,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Her department is instrumental in the success of our industry by continually improving upon product data and enabling our access to those emerging technologies that are critical in the diagnosis and repair of today’s and tomorrow’s vehicles. She has a tremendous vision of the future and the ability to translate that vision into benefits for our membership and the industry as a whole. We are very fortunate to have her on our team.”

In her new role, Mitchell will be managing the emerging technologies group that is instrumental in ensuring aftermarket businesses can take advantage of new vehicle technology. Specifically, Mitchell will oversee the development of the plan for a global vehicle interface, the development of heavy-duty product standards, streamlining processes and also managing the association’s technology standards committee.