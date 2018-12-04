Auto Care Association on U.S. Trade Deal with China

The Auto Care Association released a statement regarding the temporary trade deal between the United States and China.

“We are pleased that President Trump and President Xi were able to reach a temporary trade deal during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires to not raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “Tariffs inhibit the growth of our industry and make it more expensive for consumers to maintain and repair their vehicles.

Hanvey went on to say, “Further, we are encouraged by the Trump administration’s commitment to engaging with the Chinese government in order to reach an agreement with respect to forced technology transfer and intellectual property protection. We are hopeful that the upcoming negotiations will resolve many of our long standing concerns in these areas.”