Auto Care Association October Webinars

The Auto Care Association has announced its schedule of upcoming webinars in October.



The “E-Commerce Effect: Where Are Your Customers Shopping?” is a one-hour long webinar taking place on October 19 at 1 p.m. EDT, and hosted by the Auto Care Association’s Manufacturers’ Representatives Council. This teleforum will address several topics within the current state of e-commerce and where it’s headed, including:

The impact of e-commerce on retail categories and its potential threat for auto parts

The effects of online shopping on brick-and-mortar auto retailers

The changing expectations of customers on product delivery time

The key drivers behind customers shifting to e-commerce

The teleforum, moderated by Marc Pappas, vice president of data services and e-commerce with Federal Auto Parts, will feature panelists: Malcolm Davidow, partner for Schwartz Advisors; Tom Frey, vice president of information and technology for the Automotive Distribution Network, and Curtis “Andy” Massoll, president of Curt’s Service Center.



For more information about “E-Commerce Effect: Where Are Your Customers Shopping?” go here.



The “Ground Signal: Insights for the Modern Brand” webinar will look at consumer insights and customer experiences presented by Ground Signal, a location-based audience research company. The webinar will take place on October 20 at 2 p.m. EDT, and will be presented by Ground Signal Chief Strategy Officer, Melki Ko, who will focus on the value of capturing customers’ social experiences and data to help brands better understand their online and offline behaviors.



For more information about “Ground Signal: Insights for the Modern Brand,” go here.



Registrants who cannot attend the webinars live will be sent a recording after the webinar has concluded.



