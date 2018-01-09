The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) and the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA), both Auto Care Association communities, are accepting applications for the Next Step Scholarship program.

The program offers young professionals in auto care a chance to experience how the association and various aspects of the industry work; become involved in the industry and trade association; and win scholarships to attend the Auto Care Association’s Spring Leadership Days, May 9-11, 2018 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia.

At the Auto Care Association’s Spring Leadership Days, Next Step program participants have the chance to participate in committee meetings and networking events with veteran industry leaders. They also receive $1,100 to offset travel and lodging expenses.

“Applicants selected for the program are our industry’s future leaders,” says Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association.

Those interested in applying must be a YANG member employed by a member company of the Auto Care Association. To access the official Next Step Program application, visit the Auto Care Association website here or contact Courtney Hammer at [email protected]. The deadline to apply is March 2.