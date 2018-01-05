The Auto Care Association announced that Joe Register has been promoted to vice president, emerging technologies.

Register, who joined the association’s technology department in 2016 and served as its director, technology solutions, and brings more than two decades of experience in data and information technologies to his current role.

“With emerging vehicle technologies increasingly becoming the critical issue for our members and the auto care industry, Joe brings tremendous insight and expertise to the association that is resulting in the development of real solutions for not only auto care professionals, but everyday consumers,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “The solutions that Joe and our emerging technologies team are developing are driving our industry forward by ensuring auto care professionals have access to, and can take advantage of, emerging vehicle technologies.”

The association’s emerging technologies team focuses on identifying potential opportunities and threats that recent vehicle technology innovations such as Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), adaptive lighting technologies, adaptive cruise control, automated braking, automated parking, blind-spot detection, and embedded software systems may present to the industry, and works with association members and the aftermarket community to address them.

In his new role, Register and the emerging technologies team will be responsible for bringing the aftermarket perspective to vehicle technology development as new technologies are designed and introduced to the marketplace.

The association continued its focus on technology this year by appointing Daniel Zenko as director of data and innovation under its strategic development department.