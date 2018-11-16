Auto Care Association Hosts International Matchmaking Program at AAPEX 2018

The Auto Care Association, in partnership with the International Trade Administration and the U.S. Commercial Service, hosted the third annual International Matchmaking Program at AAPEX 2018. The initiative is part of an award the association received from the U.S. Department of Commerce to help the automotive aftermarket industry increase exports.

The program successfully connected suppliers with a select group of international buyers during AAPEX. The Auto Care Association matched participants’ buying and product interests, and scheduled one-on-one meetings on Oct. 30-31 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

“Auto Care’s International Match Making program at AAPEX is a wonderful entry into several new markets if you are looking to grow your business internationally, it provides all that you need to have successful meetings right at your fingertips,” said Chris O’Reilly, director of global sales, Autopart International, an Auto Care Association member. “The program sets up pointed and well-aligned meetings for your team to learn about new opportunities with potential partners worldwide. I have partnered with the program for two years now and look forward to the next. I highly recommend the experience and would tell you that you will get what you put into it and more.”

The Auto Care Association has an ever-increasing presence in the international automotive community, identifying and promoting international business opportunities for our members. The association has hosted seven successful trade missions in the last three years to key markets in Latin America. In addition, registration for an upcoming trade mission to Colombia on June 5-6, 2019 is now open. To register and learn more about this opportunity visit: autocare.org/trade-missions.