Auto Care Association Elects New Board of Directors

Auto Care Association members have elected 11 members to the organization’s board of directors for 2018 – 2019. The board was effective as of July 1, 2018.

The members of the Auto Care Association Board of Directors are:

Mark Finestone , AutoZone, Inc., Chairman

Brad Kraft , Hopkins Manufacturing Company, Vice Chairman

Todd Hack , Mevotech, Treasurer

Roger McCollum , N.A. Williams, Secretary

Guy Andrysick , Andrysick and Associates, Vice President

Steve Bearden , H.B. International Marketing Services, Inc., Vice President

Jim Dykstra , Dytech Auto Group, Vice President

JR Bishop , Federated Auto Parts, Vice President

Bill Maggs , National PRONTO Association, Vice President

Donna Wagner , Northwood University, Vice President

Michael Klein, Las Colinas Investments, LLC , Immediate Past Chair

“I am truly honored to serve as chairman of our association,” said Mark Finestone, now-chairman of Auto Care Association. “We have a great team, comprised of our dedicated staff and countless volunteers. Our staff is 100 percent focused on representing our industry’s needs, helping us grow our collective businesses and protecting our future.”

For more information about the Auto Care Association’s committees and leadership, please click here.