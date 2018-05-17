The Auto Care Association and the California Automotive Wholesalers’ Association (CAWA) are partnering to provide a webinar on the updated regulations of California’s Proposition 65, set to take effect this August.

The webinar, “California’s Prop. 65: Technical and Legal Compliance Requirements You Need to Know,” will take place on May 22 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. EST.

On Aug. 31, updated regulations will go into effect, meaning more than 900 chemicals including ingredients or additives in a variety of household products, food, pesticides and others will be classified as caution-causing chemicals. The new protocols will require businesses to identify at least one listed chemical that could be encountered in their products.

In the hour-and-a-half webinar, attendees will learn:

Why Prop. 65 matters to businesses in California

Warning regulations and requirements for manufacturers, distributors, retailers, brick and mortar, internet and catalog establishments.

The enforcement process and penalties.

The webinar will also include several Q&A breaks throughout the presentation, allowing attendees to get answers to questions specific to their businesses or industries.

The webinar will be presented by Kevin C. Mayer, partner, Crowell & Moring LLP and an accomplished trial attorney with experience advocating on behalf of clients in a wide variety of complex product liability, mass tort, California Proposition 65 and OSHA lawsuits. He counsels clients facing regulatory enforcement at both the state and federal level.

Space is limited. To register, click here. For more information, contact Tom Tucker at 240-333-1042 or [email protected].