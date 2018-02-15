The Auto Care Association and the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) will be hosting a free webinar on business opportunities in the automotive industry in Costa Rica.

The webinar will take place at 2 p.m. on March 8 and provide participants with a country profile, market information, best business prospects and information on the association’s upcoming trade mission to Costa Rica.

According to the Auto Care Association, the U.S. is Costa Rica’s main trading partner, accounting for about 47 percent of Costa Rica’s total imports. Under the Central America-Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR), all of U.S. consumer and industrial goods exports to the region are no longer subject to tariffs.

Participants in the webinar will hear market insight from the U.S. Commercial Service in Costa Rica and can ask questions to address their specific interests. Participants will also receive information about the opportunity to attend the association’s trade mission to Costa Rica from May 21-22 this year.

The association’s trade missions are a part of the Market Development Cooperator Program (MDCP) grant is received from the U.S. Department of Commerce to help the automotive industry increase exports to free trade agreement partners in Latin America.

For more details about the webinar and to register, click here.