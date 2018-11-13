News/Auto Care Association
Auto Care Association Announces November Webinar Schedule

Auto Care Association

The Auto Care Association has announced its schedule of webinars for the month of November. Those interested in attending can access the events by completing the event registration forms online.

The November 2018 Auto Care Association webinars will include:

2-3 p.m. EST, Nov. 9:

The 2018 Elections: What’s Left and What Did We Learn?

Hosted by Nathan Gonzales from Inside Elections, this webinar will offer Auto Care members a recap of the 2018 midterm elections. Gonzales will provide an in-depth look at which close races are still uncalled and what can be learned from the final results.

Click here to learn more and register.

1-2 p.m. EST, Nov. 15:

Employee Retention for Small Business: 4 Ways to “Be” Successful

High employee turnover costs businesses time and money, two things most small businesses don’t have. Factoring in hiring costs, onboarding costs, loss of productivity and poor engagement, challenges with employee retention can hold your organization back. So how do you address this important issue when you’re short on time and resources? In this HDDA sponsored webinar, Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business will address just that.

Click here to learn more and register.

Webinar recordings and additional webinar resources provided by the presenters are limited to Auto Care Association members only.

The Auto Care Association says it is committed to providing the most up-to-date information, education, training programs and tools for its members in order to enhance continuous learning in a rapidly changing global economy.

For more information about the association’s webinars or other educational resources, contact [email protected].

