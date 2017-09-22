Auto Care Association Announces 2017 Impact Award Winners

The Auto Care Association has announced the 2017 recipients of its Impact Award: Four for the Future, which annually honors four aftermarket professionals, age 40 or younger, who have made remarkable contributions within the auto care industry.

The 2017 winners are:

Kyle Byrne, The Merrill Co.

Chris Pacey, National Performance Warehouse (NPW)

Sarah Shelstrom, Integrated Supply Network (ISN)

Katina Wall, STP at Spectrum Brands – Global Auto Care

The award was created in 2010 and is administered by the Auto Care Association Marketing and Communications Committee on behalf of the association, with support from the Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG).

The Auto Care Association Marketing and Communications Committee selected the winners during their recent meeting at Fall Leadership Days in San Francisco, Calif. The recipients will be recognized during AAPEX 2017 in Las Vegas, Nev. They will also be featured in AAPEX Express and Auto Care Insider magazine.