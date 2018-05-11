Auto Care Association Adds New Community to Group

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of the Filter Manufacturers Community (FMC) to the group. The community will join 10 additional auto care communities currently represented by the association. The formal announcement was made at the Auto Care Association’s annual Spring Leadership Days event, which took place May 9-11 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta.

Auto Care Association communities are distinct groups of companies or individuals that can be defined by a common business function, product line, demographic trait or job description. Community members can engage with companies or individuals with whom they share traits, aspirations or commercial goals. Their unique knowledge and insight can be directly applied to the association’s overall goals and programs.

“We are delighted the Filter Manufacturers Community has made a home with us,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “FMC and the association are a perfect fit because together, we are integrating valuable knowledge and data from the filtration sector to increase supply chain efficiency within the industry.”

The addition of FMC to the Auto Care Association provides the opportunity for current Auto Care Association members to collaborate with filtration businesses and experts, translating to more and better access for association members, such as distributors and retailers, to filter-related data, catalog data and market intelligence.