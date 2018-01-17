The Auto Care Association’s Manufacturers’ Representatives Council announced the first in a series of teleforums designed to help its members take their business to the next level.

The first teleforum, called “Top Business Challenges for 2018 in the Auto Care Industry” will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26.

The session will be moderated by Richard Schwartz, managing partner of Schwartz Advisors, and feature a panel of auto care industry experts, including:

Corey Bartlett, MAAP, president and CEO, Automotive Parts Headquarters, Inc.

Bruce Tartaglione, senior strategist, business development, Airtex/ASC

Dan Griffin, senior director, global aftermarket, sales engineering, finance, Dana Incorporated

The teleforum will share key takeaways on the 2018 business climate in the auto care industry, the current state of the independent installer, e-commerce versus brick-and-mortar retail, industry consolidation, parts proliferation and more.

Click here to sign up or contact Lia Zegeye at [email protected]