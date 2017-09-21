News/Autel
September 21, 2017

Autel Releases New TPMS Updates for TS508, TS608

Tire Review Staff

Autel has released two new TPMS updates for the TS508, and the TS608.

The new releases include widened MX-Sensor vehicle coverage to include: Audi, Bentley, BMW, Infiniti, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes, Land Rover, Aston Martin, Lexus, and Toyota. Additionally, OBD functionality for Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Pontiac, Renault, Saturn, and VW has been added. The new update also supports a widened psi placard value reset vehicle coverage with improved tire pressure warnings and relearn procedures.

Visit Autel’s website to download at www.maxitpms.com.

