Atturo Trail Blade Tires Highlighted at New Zealand National Fieldays

New Zealand is known for having some of the most rugged off-road terrain on the planet. And for the Kiwis who love to navigate it, Mitsubishi Motors NZ designed its strictly limited-edition 2018 Triton Huntaway II, with only 20 models of the truck created and available for purchase in the country.

The truck boasts an array of serious off-road modifications and features, among them are the truck’s Atturo Trail Blade X/T tires. With a bold tread design inspired by Quartermaster Knife blades, the Atturo Trail Blade X/T is a unique multi-terrain hybrid that cuts into the segment between traditional mud-terrain and all-terrain tires, offering the lugs of a mud terrain tire combined with the off-road ability of an all-terrain tire and the road feel of a highway tire.

The Triton Huntaway II truck is equipped with 33×12.5R18 Trail Blade X/T tires that offer maximum traction on the slipperiest slopes and are fitted on 18” alloy rims. This week, June 13-16, during the 50th annual National Fieldays Show in Hamilton, New Zealand, attendees can take test drives in the Huntaway II.

In addition to its Atturo Trail Blade X/T tires, the Huntaway II features:

4mm painted steel bash plate

Flared wide-body custom guards that enclose the wheel

Front protection bar to reduce impact and enhance style

Hard lid to protect cargo

50 mm lift kit for rocks clearance

2.4L turbo diesel with 135kW of power and 437Nm of torque for off-roading

Four color options: Pitch Black, Cardrona, Titanium, and Impluse Blue

For a video of the 2018 Mitsubishi Triton Huntaway II in action, click here. For more information about the X/T and other Atturo tires, visit atturo.com.