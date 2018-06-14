Atturo Trail Blade Tires Highlighted at New Zealand National Fieldays
New Zealand is known for having some of the most rugged off-road terrain on the planet. And for the Kiwis who love to navigate it, Mitsubishi Motors NZ designed its strictly limited-edition 2018 Triton Huntaway II, with only 20 models of the truck created and available for purchase in the country.
The truck boasts an array of serious off-road modifications and features, among them are the truck’s Atturo Trail Blade X/T tires. With a bold tread design inspired by Quartermaster Knife blades, the Atturo Trail Blade X/T is a unique multi-terrain hybrid that cuts into the segment between traditional mud-terrain and all-terrain tires, offering the lugs of a mud terrain tire combined with the off-road ability of an all-terrain tire and the road feel of a highway tire.
The Triton Huntaway II truck is equipped with 33×12.5R18 Trail Blade X/T tires that offer maximum traction on the slipperiest slopes and are fitted on 18” alloy rims. This week, June 13-16, during the 50th annual National Fieldays Show in Hamilton, New Zealand, attendees can take test drives in the Huntaway II.
In addition to its Atturo Trail Blade X/T tires, the Huntaway II features:
- 4mm painted steel bash plate
- Flared wide-body custom guards that enclose the wheel
- Front protection bar to reduce impact and enhance style
- Hard lid to protect cargo
- 50 mm lift kit for rocks clearance
- 2.4L turbo diesel with 135kW of power and 437Nm of torque for off-roading
- Four color options: Pitch Black, Cardrona, Titanium, and Impluse Blue
For a video of the 2018 Mitsubishi Triton Huntaway II in action, click here. For more information about the X/T and other Atturo tires, visit atturo.com.