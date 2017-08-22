Atturo Debuts New Touring Tire

Atturo Tire announces its new touring tire, designed for today’s SUVs and crossovers – the AZ610. As the newest addition to our AZ-series of performance tires, the AZ610 will combine a smooth, quiet ride with all-season performance qualities. Offered in a range of T-, H- and V-speed rated sizes, the AZ610 is designed to meet the demands of today’s contemporary SUVs and crossovers.

The crossover and small SUV segment is the fastest growing area of the vehicle market. Replacement tire demand for these vehicles is set to explode over the coming few years. Atturo’s AZ610’s is designed to meet the need with a tread pattern that is capable all-season performance. The variable-pitch tread pattern is optimized for a smooth and quiet ride. The stylish sidewall is designed to match the angular design trends in modern examples of these vehicles, making it an attractive choice for OEM replacement.

The AZ610 also includes a brand-new 60,000-mile tread-life warranty – the longest warranty in Atturo history and one that the company believes will appeal to consumers. This warranty represents another great selling point for dealers to deliver additional value to their customers.

AZ610 tire sizes released in 2017 are: 235/70R16 106H; 245/70R16 111H XL; 265/70R16 112H; 225/65R17 102H; 235/65R17 108H XL; 245/65R17 111H XL; 215/70R15 98H; 215/70R16 100H; 225/70R16 103H; 245/70R17 110H; 235/55R18 104V XL; 255/55R18 109V XL; 265/60R18 110H; 205/70R15 96H; 225/70R15 100H; 265/75R16 116T; 235/70R17 111H XL; 265/70R17 115H; 265/65R17 112H; 265/50R20 112V; 275/55R20 117V XL; 285/50R20 112V

The AZ610 is shipping now and the full range will be available by November. The new AZ610 will be on display at SEMA 2017 at the Atturo booth #43265, South Hall.