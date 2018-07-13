News/tire changer
July 13, 2018

Atlas Automotive Equipment Offers New Atlas Platinum Tire Changer

Atlas Platnium Tire Changer-PTC500-web
Atlas Platinum is its new state-of-the-art center post tire changer (PTC500).

Atlas Automotive Equipment released a new line of first-class products, Atlas Platinum. Atlas Platinum is its new state-of-the-art center post tire changer (PTC500). Its automatic wheel lift has the ability to service vehicles tires with a diameter of 44 inches or larger. The bead blaster system and featured center post create more safety and less opportunity to damage the structure of the wheel. Easily maneuverable dual assist arms make mounting and dismounting each wheel a simple process, said the company.

Atlas’ patented “Lever/No Lever” system offers the versatility of switching between the lever-less feature or the traditional manual tire bars that do not require any manual tools to make the transition.

Perfect for high capacity shops, this center post wheel tire changer is equipped with a powerful 110-volt motor that is designed to last. Utilize the patented smart and quick locking system to immediately lock the wheel in position without having to thread the center cone manually.

For additional information, visit Atlas Automotive Equipment.

