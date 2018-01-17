Atlantic Tire & Service Opens Fourth Shop in North Carolina

North Carolina-based Atlantic Tire & Service has opened its fourth shop in the Raleigh area.

The new shop, located in Raleigh’s Wakefield Community, will serve North Raleigh and Wake Forest customers and will feature eight service bays.

“We’re overwhelmed by excitement and humbled by the support of our customers and community as we continue to expand,” said Anthony Blackman, owner of Atlantic Tire & Service. “Since opening our first shop in Cary in 1998, we’ve strived to truly add value for our customers, allowing them to trust someone with their vehicle and know that we always have their best interest in mind. We look forward to better serving our North Raleigh and Wake Forest communities with the opening of this new location.”

Atlantic Tire & Service, the first two-time winner of Tire Review’s Top Shop Award, has stores in Cary, Raleigh and Durham – known collectively as the Research Triangle. Atlantic Tire reported gross sales of approximately $8.5 million in 2014. In 2015, the tire store chain claimed 29% of its business from tire sales and 71% from vehicle service.

When Atlantic Tire won its 2015 Top Shop honors, then-editor Jim Smith described Blackman as he “took all of those winning attributes and threw them into hyper-drive.”

“Few dealers I’ve ever met know and understand customers better than Anthony Blackman,” Smith said. “And that’s a lot of tire dealers over a lot of years. Rust never sleeps, and there is no rust on the Atlantic Tire team, which shares Blackman’s devotion to community, family and a relentless drive to being that much better day after day after day.”

The shop was also awarded “Tire Dealer of the Year” by the North Carolina Tire Dealers Association. Blackman was also recently awarded the Ed Wagner Leadership Award by Tire Industry Association based on his influence and support of local community initiatives, schools, and chambers of commerce.