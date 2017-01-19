ATG Rolls Out Hulk Severe Duty Solid Tire

Alliance Tire Group is expanding its Galaxy severe duty solid (SDS) tire line with the new Hulk Deep-Tread SDS.

The skid steer tire features a massive chevron-and-block tread pattern for self-cleaning and solid construction to handle tough jobs in material handling, construction and farming, ATG said. Additionally, the tire offers a 68% rubber-to-void ratio.

“As part of the growing Galaxy SDS solids lineup, the Hulk SDS delivers the same industry-leading tread pattern and depth that has made it popular worldwide, now in a solid design for even longer service life,” said Seth Walters, manager-special product programs for Alliance Tire Americas.

The Galaxy Hulk is available in sizes 30×10-16 and 33×12-16, with and without apertures.

“In severe service use, the solid Hulk ensures that downtime is virtually eliminated, load capacity is increased and tire life is more than doubled,” Walters added.

For more information on the new tire, visit atgtire.com.