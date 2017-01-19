News/ATG
January 19, 2017

ATG Rolls Out Hulk Severe Duty Solid Tire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Settimo Torinese Exhibit Showcases Pirelli in 100 Pictures

Snap-on Offers New Diagnostic Tool Catalog

Yokohama Unveils 100th Anniversary Logo

ATG Rolls Out Hulk Severe Duty Solid Tire

Arnott Receives Quality Management Certification

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

ATG_Full_GalaxyHulkSDS

Alliance Tire Group is expanding its Galaxy severe duty solid (SDS) tire line with the new Hulk Deep-Tread SDS.

The skid steer tire features a massive chevron-and-block tread pattern for self-cleaning and solid construction to handle tough jobs in material handling, construction and farming, ATG said. Additionally, the tire offers a 68% rubber-to-void ratio.

“As part of the growing Galaxy SDS solids lineup, the Hulk SDS delivers the same industry-leading tread pattern and depth that has made it popular worldwide, now in a solid design for even longer service life,” said Seth Walters, manager-special product programs for Alliance Tire Americas.

The Galaxy Hulk is available in sizes 30×10-16 and 33×12-16, with and without apertures.

“In severe service use, the solid Hulk ensures that downtime is virtually eliminated, load capacity is increased and tire life is more than doubled,” Walters added.

For more information on the new tire, visit atgtire.com.

Show Full Article