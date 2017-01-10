ATG Rolls Out Constellation Commercial Tire Brand

In an effort to bring commercial tire dealers and fleets more tire options, Alliance Tire Group is rolling out its own medium truck tire brand in the U.S. – Constellation.

“Constellation truck tires offer world-class quality and outstanding performance for the price,” said John Hull, national truck tire sales manager for Alliance Tire Americas Inc. “Quality testing showed casing strengths of 150% of DOT standard and endurances at nearly three times the DOT standard. Additionally, Constellation truck tires are warrantied for five-year casing life or two retreads, whichever comes first. These are highly reliable tires, and we have designed and priced them to deliver great return on investment to the owner-operator or fleet owner.”

The new brand of medium radial truck tires will be available in 13 tread patterns – 50 SKUs total – and will include tires for drive, steer and trailer positions as well as long-haul, regional and mixed service applications. The brand also includes SmartWay-verified tires.

According to Alliance, new Constellation tires will be introduced in the coming year. All Constellation brand tires are manufactured in a state-of-the-art, DOT-certified facility in Thailand that also holds certifications for ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 and ISO/TS 16949, ATG adds.

“Constellation gives our dealers a new, highly competitive truck line to offer customers who already understand the performance and value of ATG’s core brands, whether it’s Alliance farm tires, Galaxy tires for skid steer and construction equipment, or Primex forestry tires,” Hull said.

Dealers can source container-direct or through one of ATG’s five U.S. warehouses, Hull adds.

For more information on Constellation tires, contact John Hull at [email protected].