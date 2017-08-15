ATG Launches New Website

Alliance Tire Group (ATG) has unveiled a newly updated website at www.atgtire.com.

The new site is optimized for mobile platforms and is designed with user-friendly features that allow tire dealers and equipment owners to find tires based on segment, application, tread pattern or size, ATG said.

“Our improved website is part of the company’s global focus on creating a great customer experience,” said Brian Sheehey, vice president of marketing for Alliance Tire Americas. “Whether it’s the Warranty Wizard app or our new search tools, we are constantly working to make it easier and more productive to do business with ATG.”

Visitors to the site can search for tires across ATG’s Alliance, Galaxy and Primex brands. Advanced searches can narrow down selections by machine, rim size, section width, overall diameter, TRA code, construction of the tire or special features like IF/VF, high-speed, high-flotation, steel belts or other features, ATG said.

The site also features a blog page, updated frequently with entries on developments in agriculture, forestry, and construction.

ATG is a subsidiary of Yokohama Rubber Co. Yokohama acquired Alliance Tire Group on July 1, 2016.