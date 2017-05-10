ATG Launches New Truck Tire Website

The Alliance Tire Group (ATG) launched its new Constellation truck tire website, www.constellationtire.com. The site will serve as an information hub on the company’s new line.

The new website includes product details on each of ATG’s 13 new Constellation medium radial truck tires. The lineup includes tires for long-haul and regional use, as well as steering, drive and trailer positions.

“The Constellation Tire website provides a window into an exciting, new brand that provides American truckers with a well-built, strong-performing tire priced to deliver outstanding value,” said John Hull, national truck tire sales manager for Alliance Tire Americas. “There are details on the manufacturing process, quality control, customer service and, of course, the technical data and features on every tire in the lineup.

ATG is marketing the Constellation truck line alongside Aeolus truck tires.

Save