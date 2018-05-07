ATEQ TPMS Tools Appoints New Marketing Assistant

ATEQ TPMS Tools has promoted Grant Barnes to marketing assistant. In his new role, Barnes will continue to assist the marketing and sales team in videography, photography, website maintenance and digital design.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the marketing team, continuing our efforts in promoting ATEQ’s high-quality TPMS tool solutions and services,” said Barnes.

Barnes began working at ATEQ in August 2017 at the Livonia, Michigan, location as a marketing intern. Prior to joining ATEQ, he worked in videography and video production in the Metro Detroit area. In 2016, Barnes earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in media and information from Michigan State University.

“In a short period of time, Grant has proven to be a fantastic attribute to the TPMS marketing team with superb creative abilities,” said Eri Muca, ATEQ TPMS service manager. “We are confident his creative background is well-suited to the marketing team, to continue ATEQ’s growth and success.”

This article was originally published in Aftermarket News, a sister publication of Tire Review.