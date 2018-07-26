ATEQ TPMS Tools has released software updates for the VT36 and VT56 TPMS Tools.

The updates for the VT36 tool include:

A sensor added: Dill 5001.

Updated OE sensor TPMS information for models of the Honda Civic, Hyundai Sontata and over 20 more vehicles.

Added coverage for 2019 vehicle models.

New aftermarket TPMS sensor coverage.

For more information about the software update for the VT36, click here.

The updates for the VT56 tool include:

A new “Manual ID” function, which allows users to manually enter TPMS sensor ID information when programming new programmable TPMS sensors.

A new “Retrieve ID” function, which allows users to retrieve current TPMS sensor IDs from a vehicle with the OBDII module, then store it and use the ID’s to program new programmable TPMS sensors.

New screens added to encourage users to update the device if not updated during the last 4 months.

Relearn procedures added in French, Portuguese and Spanish.

New sensor added: Dill 5001.

Updated OBD coverage added for Mitsubishi.

Updated OE sensor TPMS information.

Added coverage for 2019 vehicle models.

New aftermarket TPMS sensor coverage.

For more information on the update to the VT56 sensor, click here.