ATEQ TPMS Releases Software Updates for Two Tools
ATEQ TPMS Tools has released software updates for the VT36 and VT56 TPMS Tools.
The updates for the VT36 tool include:
- A sensor added: Dill 5001.
- Updated OE sensor TPMS information for models of the Honda Civic, Hyundai Sontata and over 20 more vehicles.
- Added coverage for 2019 vehicle models.
- New aftermarket TPMS sensor coverage.
For more information about the software update for the VT36, click here.
The updates for the VT56 tool include:
- A new “Manual ID” function, which allows users to manually enter TPMS sensor ID information when programming new programmable TPMS sensors.
- A new “Retrieve ID” function, which allows users to retrieve current TPMS sensor IDs from a vehicle with the OBDII module, then store it and use the ID’s to program new programmable TPMS sensors.
- New screens added to encourage users to update the device if not updated during the last 4 months.
- Relearn procedures added in French, Portuguese and Spanish.
- New sensor added: Dill 5001.
- Updated OBD coverage added for Mitsubishi.
- Updated OE sensor TPMS information.
- Added coverage for 2019 vehicle models.
- New aftermarket TPMS sensor coverage.
For more information on the update to the VT56 sensor, click here.