ATEQ TPMS Collaborates with Texas Shop to Give TPMS Tools to Schools

ATEQ TPMS Tools and Jeff Buckley, owner of My Father’s Shop, will collaborate on Facebook to give away two TPMS tools to high schools, technical centers or colleges during their “Back to School” giveaway.

ATEQ and Buckley will each donate a VT36 TPMS Tool to two lucky winners.

My Father’s Shop is a family-owned and operated business located just south of the DFW Area in Midlothian, Texas. Buckley and his wife, Candace, have owned the business for over 25 years. Buckley is an ASE Certified Service Advisor, Master Tech and L-1 Emissions Technician. The Buckleys are active on social media and participate in many educational discussions about new and upcoming automotive technology.

“Jeff is an advocate for high-level education in the automotive industry, and I am honored he thought of us to participate with him in this giveaway,” said Sheila Stevens, marketing manager at ATEQ TPMS Tools. “We’ve been working together since the summer of 2017 on educating customers and users on tire safety and industry-standard technology, and we hope that the giveaway will aid students with furthering their automotive education.”

Giveaway rules:

Week 1: From Monday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 19, Facebook users will be able to nominate their favorite high school, technical schools or colleges for the giveaway using an online submission form. The form link will be available on ATEQ TPMS Tools and My Father’s Shop pages on Aug. 12.

Week 2: From Monday, Aug. 20 to Friday, Aug.t 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST, Facebook users will be able to vote for their favorite school, based on the voting poll of each user. Users must also “like” both the ATEQ TPMS Tools and My Father’s Shop Facebook pages and share one of the contest posts, in order for their vote to count. Information will be posted on both the ATEQ TPMS Tools and My Father’s Shop Facebook pages.

The winners will be chosen and announced on Friday afternoon on the My Father’s Shop Facebook Page via Facebook Live video.