October 6, 2017

ATEQ Releases New Educational Video

ATEQ TPMS Tools has launched a new TPMS educational video on how to perform a stationary TPMS relearn procedure on a 2011 Ford Fusion. The video features the ATEQ VT56 TPMS tool to reset the TPMS system.

A stationary relearn procedure allows new TPMS sensor IDs to be transferred to the vehicle’s ECU without driving a vehicle, ATEQ said. This type of relearn procedure requires a TPMS activation tool to trigger the sensors when the vehicle is in learn mode either by using a TPMS diagnostic tool or diagnostic scan tool.

Watch this video and other on ATEQ’s YouTube Channel.

