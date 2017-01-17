Ateq Launches January 2017 Software Update

Ateq TPMS Tools has launched its latest software update for the Ateq VT56 (DA1-18-11), VT55 (CA2-18-05) and VT36 (HA1-08-05).

The January 2017 software update includes new 2016-2017 car models for OE sensor recognition, improved programmable sensor coverage, and new functions and corrections, Ateq said.

New features include:

– VT36 users can save the last vehicle data information to the tool and anew menu is available to program a sensor from Sensor Selection as well as Make, Model, Year.

– Major update to all aftermarket sensors coverage and reference information: Schrader EZ-sensor, Alligator Sens-it, Napa QWIK, DILL, SMP and more.

– Corrected relearn procedures for Mitsubishi models, reflecting ability to use Mitsureset tool to relearn the vehicle.

– New VIN scan coverage added for 2015 and 2016 model years, including Buick, Cadillac, Lexus, Aston Martin, GMC, KIA, Jaguar, Subaru, Nissan, Infinity.

– Minor text adjustments to improve legibility.

Additionally, Ateq has incorporated some corrections with the new software.

VT56 users are now prompted to select the type of programmable sensors before enabling the program functions and settings always display a region selected by default. The tool also now displays first digit “0” in the sensor ID if available from the OE signal to support older OE sensors.

Ateq has also launched a new YouTube video that outlines how to program a blank sensor with the Ateq VT56 TPMS Tool.