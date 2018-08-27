

ATEQ TPMS Tools and Jeff Buckley, owner of My Father’s Shop, have collaborated together on Facebook to give away two TPMS tools to high schools, technical centers or colleges during their “Back to School” Giveaway. With 18 schools to choose from, communities gathered together to vote for their favorite school to win one of the tools. There were more than 3,600 submissions during the contest and countless shares.

The top 10 votes included:

Winner: Rolling Meadows High School, Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1,840 votes)

Winner: Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, Florida (1,286 votes)

Winner: Klein Forest High School, Houston (396 votes)

Genesee Career Institute, Flint, Michigan

Black Hawk Technical College, Janesville, Wisconsin

ACTE Automotive Canton City Schools, Canton, Ohio

Waxahachie High School CTE, Waxahachie, Texas

Midlothian Independent School, Midlothian, Texas

Texas State Technical College, Waco, Texas

Fremd High School, Palatine, Illinois

During Friday’s Facebook Live post announcing the winners, Buckley surprised Klein Forest High School, announcing he would also give a VT36 TPMS tool away to the third-place winner. In addition, Sheila Stevens, marketing manager at ATEQ TPMS Tools, informed the first-place winners, Rolling Meadows High School, that ATEQ TPMS Tools would be upgrading the winning prize from a VT36 activation and programming tool to a VT56 Diagnostic TPMS tool with OBD module kit. It also was announced that ATEQ TPMS Tools will hand-deliver the tool, and Stevens will teach the students how to use the tool on Sept. 7.

“We are floored by the amount of votes and shares. The community worked hard and gathered together to help the schools win, and deserve the tools. Jeff and the ATEQ TPMS Tools team are thrilled we were able to make a difference in the three communities,” said Stevens. “We want to especially thank the staff at Tomorrow’s Technician, Tire Review and Modern Tire Dealer for sharing our posts to their website, and making sure many could vote for their favorite schools to win. We look forward to visiting Rolling Meadows High School, and meeting the staff and students who rallied up to make sure their school won.”

ATEQ TPMS Tools says it is working on more school giveaways in the future, to enhance TPMS education for future technicians. Watch the Facebook Live post to view reveal of the winners with Jeff Buckley and Sheila Stevens from ATEQ TPMS Tools.