Tire Pros, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD) and the nation’s largest franchise network of independent tire dealers, has two new locations in Washington state – The Shop Tire Pros in Arlington and Factory Direct Tire Pros in Edmonds.

“We are very excited to welcome two new Tire Pros franchisees locations in Washington, bringing us to 20 locations in the state,” said Ron Sinclair, president of Tire Pros and senior vice president of retail strategy and partnerships for ATD. “Factory Direct Tire Pros and The Shop Tire Pros are great operators, they know what it takes to deliver an outstanding customer experience and will be great additions to the Tire Pros team. We are honored that they chose Tire Pros and look forward to partnering them to achieve their growth plans.”

“With the tire industry changing rapidly, joining the Tire Pros franchise will help us to grow our business by leveraging the many program benefits,” said Nash and Nina Alibhai, co-owners of Factory Direct Tire Pros. “We’ve been in business since 1971, and we have focused on developing long-term relationships with our customers. Tire Pros will enable us to offer the best warranties, utilize innovative technology to reach consumers and leverage Tire Pros marketing capabilities to drive customer traffic – giving us a clear advantage over the competition.”

Ryan Berg, owner of The Shop Tire Pros, said, “I’ve been in the tire and service business for nearly three decades, and I’ve made taking care of my customers and our community the core of my business. That’s why I’ve been working with ATD for years and why I decided to join the Tire Pros team. This partnership will give me the tools to connect with more consumers and retain them, which is how I’ll continue to grow my business.”

To learn more about our new Tire Pros franchise locations, visit www.tirepros.com.