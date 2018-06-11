ATD Puts Focus on Digital, Hires New Chief Digital and Technology Officer

American Tire Distributors (ATD) announced that Ivy Chin will join the company as chief digital and technology officer. Chin will be responsible for driving ATD’s continued digitization and evolving technology operations in the newly created role. She will report directly to Stuart Schuette, president – chief executive officer at ATD.

“I’m excited to welcome Ivy to the ATD family. She will lead our talented team of information technology associates as we continue on our journey of innovation and transformation to be the intelligent digital distributor,” said Schuette. “ATD is more than a tire distributor; our strategy focuses on helping our customers thrive in a digital landscape that is constantly evolving. We are thrilled to have a visionary leader such as Ivy to lead our technology transformation efforts as she brings her unique experience and technical skills to ATD.”

As chief digital and technology officer, Chin and her team will be responsible for developing and activating the tools that enable ATD’s continued digitization to deliver an unsurpassed associate and customer experience. She will support accelerating ATD’s position at the forefront of digital technology and disruption in the replacement tire industry.

Chin brings an extensive retail digital background to ATD. Most recently, she served as senior vice president, digital at PetSmart in Phoenix, Arizona. She returns to the Charlotte area, where she previously served as senior vice president, ecommerce & omnichannel digital for Belk Inc. for nearly seven years. Prior to her time at Belk, Ivy served 14 years in various e-commerce and IT roles at QVC in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Chin earned a B.S. in computer science from Drexel University. She has served on the board for Shop.org and Women in Retail Leadership Circle and is a member of the National Retail Foundation’s Digital Council.

Chin’s accolades include: