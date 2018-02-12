Patti Renner returns to Babcox Media as editor of Tire Review. Since leaving Babcox in 1997 (former editor of Underhood Service), she owned and operated a chain of specialty retail shops, worked with small businesses on their online marketing approach, and served as VP Marketing North America for a global marketing technology company. A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism – Public Relations and native of Akron, Ohio, Patti is the third generation of her family to work in the tire industry – both parents, her brother and three grandparents were longtime Goodyear, General and BFGoodrich employees, so the tire industry is in her blood.

To better engage with the ongoing changes and challenges of the replacement tire marketplace, American Tire Distributors (ATD) announced the addition of a new executive leadership role, welcoming Ryan Marsh as chief growth and innovation officer. The timing of the announcement aligns with ATD’s Tire Pros annual dealer conference.

“The world is changing,” said Stuart Schuette, president and CEO of ATD, in his presentation at the Tire Pros event. “We need to stay ahead of that growth in innovation. We actually have now created a company within a company; we have a growth and innovation organization put in place at ATD. Their focus is on how to help you as an independent dealer.”

As chief growth and innovation officer heading up what Schuette describes as a “separate company thinking about what we need to do to build things out for our dealer partners,” Marsh will report directly to Schuette and be responsible for ATD’s marketing, digital, ecommerce, innovation, retail and branding functions.

Prior to joining ATD, North America’s largest supplier of replacement tires, Marsh served in a variety of sales, marketing and brand management roles with Coca-Cola, The Stanley Works and McKinsey & Co., among others.

In a statement from the company, Schuette said, “Ryan brings a wealth of experience at the intersection of sales and marketing from a variety of industries, including consumer, retail and technology services.”

Marsh will be tasked with helping the ATD organization stay ahead of changing consumer trends and evolving shopping behaviors. Tire industry experience was not mentioned among his credentials.

