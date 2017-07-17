News/Auto Care Association
July 17, 2017

Associations Submit Joint Statement on NAFTA

The Auto Care Association submitted a joint position statement to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in support of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The association joined other North American automotive associations including Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA), and Asociación Nacional De Representantes, Importadores y Distribuidores de Refacciones y Accesorios Para Automóviles, A.C., in the joint statement.

In the letter, the three associations strongly support maintaining NAFTA and efforts to modernize the agreement.

“The regional agreement benefits the memberships of the three groups, as well as the economies of all three countries. In the auto care sector, this includes duty-free movement of raw materials, components and finished goods, and favorable investment environments for distributors and retailers seeking to expand to NAFTA countries,” the statement said.
