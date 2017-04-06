ASE, Auto Care Association Recognize Technicians

The Auto Care Association and the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) have recognized 17 individuals with the 2017 World Class Technician Award.

To be honored with the award, technicians had to obtain ASE certification in 22 specialty areas in 2016.

“Recipients of the World Class Technician Award are truly the best of the best and the Auto Care Association is proud to recognize these professionals with ASE,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Passing 22 ASE tests is a monumental achievement requiring exceptional knowledge and skills.”

“This recognition partnership between the Auto Care Association and ASE represents one of the most significant achievement awards available to our ASE-certified professionals,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO, ASE. “ASE is grateful for the support the Auto Care Association provides to our service professionals in recognizing these outstanding individuals each year and we celebrate more than a quarter century of this commitment to excellence with the Auto Care Association.”

The 2017 World Class Technicians are:

• Dale Banfi, Downers Grove, Ill.

• James Bennett, Jr., Norfolk, Va.

• Justin Buckler, Mechanicsville, Md.

• Karl Chabowski, Rolling Meadows, Ill.

• Joe Gould, Hastings, Fla.

• Kenneth Grabowski, Rolling Meadows, Ill.

• Kelley Hatlee, Gillespie, Ill.

• Matt Krull, Lester Prairie, Minn.

• Andrew Lewis, Island Lake, Ill.

• James Mcleod Sr., Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

• Dwayne Myers, Woodsboro, Md.

• Gary Sapp, Pensacola, Fla.

• John Steinacker, Lamy, N.M.

• Tony Tasillo, Moffat, Ontario, Canada

• Lewis Vicinus Jr., Millville, N.J.

• John Villa, San Luis Obispo, Calif.

• Ernest Worner, Plantersville, Texas

Established 30 years ago, World Class Technician recognition has honored only 1,931 technicians. Recipients receive a special certificate signed by the presidents of ASE and the Auto Care Association and an embroidered shoulder insignia.