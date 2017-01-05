ASC Launches New Website

ASC Industries has enhanced its website at asc-ind.com to make it easy to find important information quickly such as water pump and timing kit parts.

Designed to provide a user-friendly experience on mobile devices and desktop computers, the site offers technicians, DIYers and aftermarket automotive parts suppliers an intuitive, streamlined parts search, the company said.

“More and more, today’s technicians and salespeople are using phones and tablets to find information and place orders,” said Andrew Kratky, vice president of sales and marketing for ASC Industries. “Our new site gives them everything they need, whether they’re repairing a water pump or helping a customer with a water pump order.”

In addition to the new parts search, the website offers a dynamic product catalog, comprehensive product information and support from ASE-certified engineers and dedicated service teams.