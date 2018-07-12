TireMaster shops have gone digital with tools powered by BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, creating a more efficient and productive shop, according to the company.

Just as a vehicle needs fuel for power, an auto shop needs tools for growth. The advantages BOLT ON says it provides TireMaster shops continue to strengthen through the growing partnership with ASA Automotive Systems.

Convenience is as important to shop owners as it is to their customers. Mobile technology helps to reduce paperwork and all related inefficiencies by connecting directly to the point-of-sale, a common request among tire dealers. Time is money and, with critical information available at the touch of a tablet, shops now have the tools for a more productive and profitable day, according to the company.

While the advantages are easy to see in the shop, TireMaster customers can benefit as well. Digital inspections with photos texted directly to customers will help show, not just tell, why repairs and services are necessary.

“Most customers can’t tell the difference between a 7/32-inch and 2/32-inch tread depth, but a photo is worth a thousand words,” said Mike Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. “It’s a real game-changer for tire dealers and how they communicate with their customers.”

