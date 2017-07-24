ASA Supported Ozone Legislation Passes in House

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is continuing to work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Capitol Hill on ozone regulations.

The U.S House of Representatives recently approved legislation H.R. 806, the Ozone Standards Implementation Act of 2017 on July 18. If enacted, the bill would phase in implementation of the 2008 and 2015 ozone standards, extending to 2025 the date for final designations under the 2015 standards.

The bill would also align permitting requirements under the phased implementation schedule. Furthermore, it would change the mandatory review of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards from five to 10 years.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 229-199 and will move to the Senate for further consideration.

For more information, visit TakingTheHill.com.