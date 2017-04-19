ASA Shares Position on Vehicle Scanning

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) Collision Operations Committee has clarified the organization’s position regarding pre- and post-repair vehicle scanning, which is often performed as a normal part of the repair process of damaged vehicles.

The committee released the following position statement on the issue:

“The Automotive Service Association supports the electronic scanning of all vehicles prior to and after collision repairs are completed in order to ensure that all potential damage has been identified to achieve a safe and complete repair. ASA will maintain this position until such time as the vehicle manufacturers identify the specific years, makes, models and scenarios where such scanning is not necessary.”

In regards to the new ASA statement, Scott Benavidez, AAM, director of ASA’s Collision Operations Committee, said, “ASA’s position on pre- and post-repair vehicle scanning is consistent with similar positions issued by General Motors, Audi, Honda, FCA (Chrysler), Toyota, Nissan and the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI).”

Dan Risley, ASA president and executive director, added, “ASA also supports full disclosure and a customer’s written acknowledgement of the diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) identified by the scans, along with documenting and informing the customer of other issues with the vehicle that are not related to the accident, but where a DTC is present.”

For more detail, the association has developed a dedicated landing page that highlights all the OEM Position Statements, provided as an industry resource. The page is available here.