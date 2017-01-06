ASA Schedules Annual Meeting for April

The Automotive Service Association is planning its next annual business meeting for April 24-26 at the Magnolia Hotel in Denver. The event will kick off with a Welcome Reception on Monday evening, April 24 at 6 p.m.

All ASA members are invited to attend an open board meeting April 25, from 1-5 p.m., where there will be a swearing-in ceremony of the board of directors for 2017-2018. Prior to the open board meeting, there will be a luncheon for all attendees, the association said.

On April 26, the Mechanical and Collision Operations Committees, as well as the Automotive Management Institute’s (AMi) board of directors, will conduct their meetings. A group event will be planned for the afternoon of April 26.

The attendee registration fee for the ASA Annual Business Meeting is $99.95. Housing and transportation arrangements are the responsibility of each attendee.

For more information and to register, visit ASAshop.org/annualmeeting.