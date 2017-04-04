ASA Promotes ‘Be Car Care Aware’

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is supporting the “Be Car Care Aware” campaign by the Car Care Council this April during National Car Care Month.

“Be Car Care Aware” is a month-long campaign that outlines the importance of having vehicles professionally checked and serviced before the summer travel season.

“National Car Care Month in April is a great opportunity for ASA members to take advantage of the national exposure and reach out to their customers to explain the importance of proper vehicle maintenance,” said Tony Molla, ASA vice president. “The resources available through the Car Care Council can help set up an event providing free check lanes for consumers to have their vehicles inspected for common problems and provide an opportunity to demonstrate the value those businesses provide to their local communities.”

ASA will support the campaign by distributing information in its publications and online media, plus the organization will encourage its 16 affiliated organizations to promote the campaign in member-shops across the nation.

For more information about the campaign, visit carcare.org.