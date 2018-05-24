Uncategorized/Automotive Service Association
May 24, 2018

ASA Legislative Office: Missouri Anti-Vehicle Safety Inspection Bill Dies As Current Session Closes

The Missouri Legislature closed its session without a floor vote on House Bill (HB) 1444. The bill was “dropped from the House calendar,” according to a report from the Automotive Service Association (ASA). If enacted, HB 1444 would have repealed Missouri’s vehicle safety inspection program. The 2018 Missouri legislative session has ended for the year.

“ASA is proud of Missouri repairers who spoke up in opposition to House Bill 1444, which would have eliminated the state vehicle safety inspection program,” said Tom Piippo, ASA Mechanical Operations Committee director. “ASA presented testimony against HB 1444. This is an example of what repairers can do when they work together for a common goal. In this case, our goal was to protect one of the best vehicle safety inspection programs in the nation.”

For more information, visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.

 

