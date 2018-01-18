ASA Opposes Missouri Anti-Safety Inspection Legislation

The Automotive Service Association is calling for support in opposition to House Bill 1444 that was recently introduced by Missouri Rep. J. Eggleston (R-2) to state legislators. If enacted, this legislation would repeal Missouri’s vehicle safety inspection program.

Missouri and other state studies have shown the value of these vehicle safety inspection programs in terms of saving lives, preventing injuries and damage to property. Regular vehicle safety inspections by a qualified technician can identify and repair most safety issues that arise from normal wear and tear on the vehicle. If enacted, this bill will eliminate a program specifically designed to protect the motoring public.

ASA opposes HB 1444 and encourages all interested parties in Missouri to visit TakingTheHill.com and click “Alerts” to contact their state representatives in opposition.