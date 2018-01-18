Uncategorized/Automotive Service Association
January 18, 2018

ASA Opposes Missouri Anti-Safety Inspection Legislation

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Goodyear Pilots Tire Maintenance Program for On-Demand Mobility Services

ASA Opposes Missouri Anti-Safety Inspection Legislation

Tenneco Expects Growth in 2018

Smithers Enhances Global Tire and Wheel Testing Capabilities

Hoosier Tire Mourns Passing of Co-Founder

James Develin Pays Visit to Sullivan Tire Location

Where Dealers Get Their Service Parts

Tenneco Launches 12 New Monroe Quick-Struts This Month

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Sales Top 1 Million in 2017

Bridgestone Store Managers Recognized For Helping Boys & Girls Club

The Automotive Service Association is calling for support in opposition to House Bill 1444 that was recently introduced by Missouri Rep. J. Eggleston (R-2) to state legislators. If enacted, this legislation would repeal Missouri’s vehicle safety inspection program.

Missouri and other state studies have shown the value of these vehicle safety inspection programs in terms of saving lives, preventing injuries and damage to property. Regular vehicle safety inspections by a qualified technician can identify and repair most safety issues that arise from normal wear and tear on the vehicle. If enacted, this bill will eliminate a program specifically designed to protect the motoring public.

ASA opposes HB 1444 and encourages all interested parties in Missouri to visit TakingTheHill.com and click “Alerts” to contact their state representatives in opposition.

Show Full Article