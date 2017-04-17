ASA Automotive Systems Makes Leadership Changes

Software provider ASA Automotive Systems has announced two executive leadership changes.

Marc Belanski, former vice president of enterprise operations, has been promoted to president of ASA Automotive Systems Inc. He replaces Ken Halle, who recently retired.

“I am honored to lead ASA Automotive Systems in our mission: delivering the industry’s leading software solutions for independent tire and auto services dealers in North America,” said Marc Belanski, president of ASA Automotive Systems.

Prior to joining ASA, Belanski worked in private equity, where he was an integration manager for recently acquired companies as well as an operating executive. He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Michigan State University and an MBA from Northwood University.

Dave Vogel has also been promoted to executive vice president and president of the TireMaster business unit. Previously Vogel served as vice president of sales and general manager in ASA’s Idaho office.

Vogel has been with ASA Automotive Systems for 14 years. Prior to joining ASA, he worked at Goodyear and a 44-location business in the northwest. Vogel has a degree in business management from Boise State University.