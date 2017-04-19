ASA Automotive Systems Hosting User Conference in St. Louis

ASA Automotive Systems’ 20th annual Software User Conference and Info Expo will be hosted in St Louis, Mo., from April 30 to May 2. The event will combine product training, education and updates on best practices for ASA customers.

“We are very proud of our invaluable partnership with customers,” said Marc Belanski, president of ASA Automotive Systems. “Their feedback and suggestions for new features has enabled us to continuously extend the power of TireMaster family of products and our support services. We are thrilled to facilitate an opportunity for TireMaster user community to gather once again and we are looking forward to another successful event.”

ASA Automotive Systems’ investments into new features for commercial dealers, the release of mobile-ready solutions for TireMaster software, and a preview of the latest software will be some of the highlights of this year’s conference.

Other key components of the 2017 ASA User Group Conference include:

TireMaster next-generation products and product roadmap presentations

Interactive product sessions about new capabilities and modules of TireMaster software

Knowledge sharing and hands-on training sessions

Networking with other TireMaster users, the ASA leadership team and partners to discuss opportunities and collaborate, to overcome challenges in today’s competitive tire and auto service business

The ASA Automotive Systems customers interested in attending the upcoming user conference can register here.