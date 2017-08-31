The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has announced a partnership with AAPEX and ASA to present [email protected], an event designed specifically to teach shop operators how to understand and adapt to the revolutionary changes taking place in vehicle technology so their businesses will thrive and grow.

The event will take place Nov. 2-3 at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas.

“The future belongs to those who can do more than repair a car,” said Donny Seyfer, organizer of [email protected] “It belongs to those who can understand the technology and connect the dots with the opportunities it offers. Shop owners need to become industry analysts. CARS will get them up to speed and show them how to embrace the changes.”

The comprehensive program presents heavily researched content and knowledge-based instruction on attracting and building technicians who are ready to take on the competitive future market.

An updated version of the Technology and Telematics Forum will be presented in part by guests, Dr. Anuja Sonalker, a recognized expert on cyber security issues, Robert L. Redding Jr., ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative, Bill Long, AASA president, and Aaron Solomon, CEO, Mobile Devices in France.

The registration fee for [email protected] is $215 for those who sign up prior to Oct. 13, and $265 after that date.

More details at ASA-CARS.com website.