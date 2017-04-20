Arnott Releases New Rear Air Struts for BMW 7 Series

Arnott Air Suspension Products is now offering new Right Rear and Left Rear Air Struts for the 2002-2008 BMW 7 Series (E65 & E66 chassis) with and without Electronic Damping Control (EDC).

The four new Arnott part numbers include: AS-2978: New Right Rear Air Strut with EDC; AS-2979: New Left Rear Air Strut with EDC; AS-2980: New Right Rear Air Strut without EDC; and AS-2981: New Left Rear Air Strut without EDC.

The new replacement struts feature a heavy-duty Continental ContiTech air spring bladder and a shock custom-designed for the 7 Series with a larger piston to provide excellent ride quality and stability, Arnott said. Additionally, all the struts turn off any dashboard suspension warning lights and come pre-assembled for an OE fit.

Arnott’s new air struts are backed by the company’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.