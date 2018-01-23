Arnott Releases 2018 Automotive Products Catalog

Arnott Air Suspension Products has released its 40-page Automotive Products Catalog for 2018.

Arnott, an air suspension parts and accessories supplier for luxury cars, SUVS, and motorcycles, details nearly 400 air suspension replacement products, including dozens of new and updated aftermarket parts for Audi, BMW, Jeep, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz and more.

The publication lists the company’s current product line along with almost 50 products in development. It also features in-depth information on the company’s air springs, new and remanufactured air struts and compressors.

Parts are listed in tables by application, which provide part numbers by year and model.

To download the 2018 Catalog, click Here. To request a print version of the 2018 Catalog, click Here.