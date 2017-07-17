News/Air Struts
July 17, 2017

Arnott Offers Air Struts for Range Rover

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Arnott Air Suspension Products offers Front Air Struts (parts AS-2961 and AS-2962) for the 2003-2012 Range Rover L322, MK-III and Vogue.

Arnott’s design replaces aging remanufactured assemblies and features a new custom-made and tuned shock absorber valved, the company said. The new Air Struts are assembled in the USA with a multi-ply air spring bladder manufactured by Vibracoustic. The Air Strut assemblies also feature extra-heavy duty crimping rings, new seals, air fitting, check valve, and a new stamped steel top mount.

The new aftermarket Air Struts for the Range Rover replace OE Part Numbers: RNB000740 (Front Right) and RNB000750 (Front Left).

The parts are backed by Arnott’s renowned Limited Lifetime Warranty and 30-Day Return Policy.

For more information, visit www.arnottindustries.com.

