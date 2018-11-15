Arnott Introduces Air Suspension Solenoid Valve Blocks For Various Audi, Jeep and Mercedes-Benz Applications

Arnott Inc. has introduced aftermarket replacement air suspension solenoid valve blocks for several Audi, Jeep and Mercedes-Benz applications.

The new replacement valve blocks include VB-3265 for the Audi 01-05 Allroad Quattro (C5 chassis), 05-11 A6 and S6 (C6 chassis) and 04-10 A8 and S8 (D3 chassis); VB-3266 for the 11-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee (WK2 chassis) and VB-3267 for the Mercedes-Benz 07-18 GL-Class (X164/166 chassis), 06-15 ML-Class (W164/166 chassis), 07-17 S-Class (W221/222 chassis), 07-14 CL-Class (W216 chassis) and 10-12 R-Class (W251 chassis) including 4MATIC, AMG and Hybrids.

An air suspension solenoid valve block distributes air from the compressor to the vehicle’s air springs and air struts. Over time valve block O-rings can dry rot and leak air causing a compressor to overwork or allow moisture to degrade the solenoid’s electrical components.

Arnott says its new solenoid valve blocks are made from the highest-quality materials and are designed to meet or exceed the original equipment specifications. These new valve blocks are backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty in North America.

This story originally ran in Aftermarket News, a Babcox sister publication.