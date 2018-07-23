News/employment lawsuits
July 23, 2018

Arkansas Tire Shop Accused of Failing to Pay Overtime Wages

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Arkansas Tire Shop Accused of Failing to Pay Overtime Wages

An Arkansas tire shop and its owner are accused by the Department of Labor of not paying overtime wages, according to a report from Arkansas Online.

The lawsuit came to a default judgment last week after U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. said that Macuils Tire and Service Center and its owner, Sergio Macuil Sr., were properly served with a copy of the complaint but “have not answered, appeared or raised any defenses to the allegations.” The lawsuit was filed Jan. 26, Arkansas Online reported.

The newspaper reported that the department’s complaint said that workers were not getting overtime pay and that the shop failed to keep hourly records of employees’ time. Moody’s order said the business and its owner “are withholding $38,324.16 in unpaid overtime compensation due to its employees, and the employees are due $38,324.16 in liquidated damages,” according to Arkansas Online.

Macuils Tire and Service Center has at least three locations in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The department said in the complaint that the business has an annual gross volume of sales and other business totaling at least $500,000, the newspaper reported.

